PNC Park
115 Federal St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, USA
| +1 412-321-2827
Mon - Sat 9am - 5:30pm
One of the Most Beautiful Parks in the MajorsPNC Park is a real gem—a product of the new-old generation of baseball stadiums that are true to their purpose, and which offer outstanding views. Even the cheap seats afford a stunning vantage point on both the action on the field as well as the river and city skyline—an experience not to be missed, especially on a fireworks night at the ballpark!
almost 7 years ago
Being a Cardinals fan, I love being able to watch the St. Louis when they come to town! PNC Park is a great place to catch a game—especially if it's a fireworks night.