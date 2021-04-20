Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Plymouth Township

Plymouth Charter Twp, MI 48170, USA
Website
Be Dazzled By Ice Sculptures in Plymouth Plymouth Charter Township Michigan United States

Be Dazzled By Ice Sculptures in Plymouth

Well worth a drive in the heart of winter, this stunning ice sculpture festival calls in talent from around the world to make one-of-a-kind ice creations. During the festival there are plenty of events to keep all the family entertained, from the live music and entertainment stage to the flaming towers of fire and ice that are lit each evening. Must-see of the weekend is the fun "dueling chainsaw" contest: 15 minutes, one block of ice, and a stage of incredible artistic talent.


By Nikki Bayley , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points