Plymouth Township Plymouth Charter Twp, MI 48170, USA

Be Dazzled By Ice Sculptures in Plymouth Well worth a drive in the heart of winter, this stunning ice sculpture festival calls in talent from around the world to make one-of-a-kind ice creations. During the festival there are plenty of events to keep all the family entertained, from the live music and entertainment stage to the flaming towers of fire and ice that are lit each evening. Must-see of the weekend is the fun "dueling chainsaw" contest: 15 minutes, one block of ice, and a stage of incredible artistic talent.





