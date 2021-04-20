Plymouth Plymouth, Montserrat

Lament Lost and Unlucky Plymouth Plymouth was THE place.



Arguably one of the hottest spots in the Caribbean of the 70's and 80's, this small town on Montserrat played host to rock and roll royalty down for a recording session at the world famous Air Studios plus a steady stream of tourists looking for the best the smaller islands of the Caribbean had to offer.



Then in 1989 is was pummeled by the 140 mile per hour winds of hurricane Hugo. Over 90% of the structures on the island we damaged. Air Studios closed, tourism evaporated, but the Montserratians vowed to rebuild.



And they did.



Plymouth was just about ready to retake its roll in the region when in 1995 Soufriere Hills Volcano suddenly became active, wiping Plymouth from the map in a matter of hours — burying it under 12 meters (39 ft) of boiling mud.



Today, the only way to visit Plymouth is from a very safe distance.