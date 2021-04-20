Where are you going?
Plum Bar [CLOSED]

2216 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94612, USA
Website
| +1 510-444-7586
More info

Sun 12pm - 6pm
Mon - Thur 4pm - 11pm
Fri 4pm - 2am
Sat 5pm - 1am

Bailout

One of the recent additions to Oakland's Uptown neighborhood is Plum Bar, adjacent to Daniel Patterson's Plum Restaurant. The Bailout blends scotch, gin, carpano antico, and orange bitters. It complemented the creamy macaroni and cheese quite nicely.
By Derk Richardson , AFAR Staff

Derk Richardson
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago

Mandarin Sour

In this Plum Bar concoction: Hangar 1 mandarin vodka, Oro Italia pisco, vanilla, egg white and fresh mandarin orange juice. Another milestone in Oakland's ascent as a cocktail capital.

