Plum Bar [CLOSED] 2216 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94612, USA

More info Sun 12pm - 6pm Mon - Thur 4pm - 11pm Fri 4pm - 2am Sat 5pm - 1am

Bailout One of the recent additions to Oakland's Uptown neighborhood is Plum Bar, adjacent to Daniel Patterson's Plum Restaurant. The Bailout blends scotch, gin, carpano antico, and orange bitters. It complemented the creamy macaroni and cheese quite nicely.