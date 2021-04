Free Trade Crafts from Around the World

For at least three decades, Plowsharing Crafts has helped artisans around the world by marketing their products in St. Louis in this Mennonite project. In partnership only with Fair Trade organizations and vendors, the shop offers, for example, Seeds of Life spiral bracelets from India, housewares and greeting cards made in Kenya, earrings from Chile , South African handmade baskets, and purses made in Guatemala and Mexico