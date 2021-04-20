Plaza Theatre
1049 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306, USA
| +1 470-225-6503
Plaza TheatreAtlanta’s oldest operating and only independent cinema, the Plaza Theatre, is located on Ponce de Leon Avenue. It first opened its doors in 1939 as an art deco cinema and live theater space, and is worth checking out. Throughout its tumultuous existence (multiple changes of ownership, and programming that included adult films in the 70s), it has endured as a beloved landmark in Atlanta. In addition to watching an well-curated selection of independent films and documentaries, you can partake in a 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' spectacle every Friday night. I got to see a part of the documentary 'AKA Blondie', about one of Clermont Lounge's most famous exotic dancers, who's still on stage today.
Warm thanks to the fun and fabulous Hotel Clermont for hosting me while I explored Atlanta, a city that keeps getting better with each visit.