Plaza Puerta del Sol

Exploring Puerta del Sol in Madrid

If you decide to take a walk around Puerta del Sol in Madrid, Spain on a December night, brace yourself for the crowd. Puerta del Sol is one of the most crowded squares in Spain, especially during the Christmas season. It is, after all, the heart of Madrid… a place where eight main streets converge. Since the Casa de Correos or Post Office is located here, the area was an important meeting place in the 17th-19th centuries. It was frequented not just by couriers coming from abroad and other parts of Spain but also by people who wanted to hear about the latest news. Until now, this tradition continues. So if you find yourself in Madrid and don’t really mind big crowds especially during the Holiday season, do make it a point to take a short walk around this square. It’s definitely a great way to see this vibrant city.