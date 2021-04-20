Plaza Puerta del Sol
Plaza Puerta del Sol
The Eve of New Year's Eve in SolTo start your new year off right, look no further than the heart of Spain, Kilometer 0, in the Puerta del Sol (Door of the Sun).
The tree (this year sponsored by the national lottery) will be lit, and December 30 is when the locals come out, 12 grapes in hand to eat chime by chime as the clock strikes midnight for 12 months of coming luck.
December 31 is extremely crowded in Sol, and there are police barricades to prevent you from entering the “Sol” area with glass.
Plan accordingly for adult beverages. The police are more than happy to confiscate your champagne, or encourage you to drink the whole bottle before entering.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Exploring Puerta del Sol in Madrid
If you decide to take a walk around Puerta del Sol in Madrid, Spain on a December night, brace yourself for the crowd. Puerta del Sol is one of the most crowded squares in Spain, especially during the Christmas season. It is, after all, the heart of Madrid… a place where eight main streets converge. Since the Casa de Correos or Post Office is located here, the area was an important meeting place in the 17th-19th centuries. It was frequented not just by couriers coming from abroad and other parts of Spain but also by people who wanted to hear about the latest news. Until now, this tradition continues. So if you find yourself in Madrid and don’t really mind big crowds especially during the Holiday season, do make it a point to take a short walk around this square. It’s definitely a great way to see this vibrant city.