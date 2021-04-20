Plaza Mayor

Theater goers
Although a night at the theatre is not the first thing which springs to mind when planning a trip to Medellin, the burgeoning theatrical scene is certainly worth a go. Located close to the center, Teatro Metropolitano José Gutiérrez Gómez opens its doors to diverse classical music, theatre and dance. The building oozes class, with the dusky aroma, tall red-brick walls and quaint bars creating a sophisticated ambience. Next door is Plaza Major which hosts the annual MedeJazz in September as well as various exhibitions throughout the year. Pablo Tobón Uribe Theater is the oldest theater in Medellin and hosts concerts and plays as well as yoga classes every Friday.