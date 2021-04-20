Plaza de Armas Pisco

Plaza de Armas

Though it was largely destroyed by the infamous earthquake of 2007 and subsequently rebuilt, Pisco's Plaza de Armas is still anchored by an original statue of José de San Martín, the general for whom the port is named and a national hero for the role he played in the struggle for independence from Spain. While the Moorish town hall is the only other remaining hallmark of the pre-earthquake era, people flock to the plaza for a stroll and a snack (specifically, tejas, a local specialty sweet).