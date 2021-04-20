Plaza 9 de Julio Caseros 500, Salta, Argentina

The Feast of the Miracle Each year in the days leading up to September 15, over 200,000 believers make a pilgrimage over hundreds of kilometers on bike, horseback and foot, to Salta in Northern Argentina to be blessed by the Lord and Virgin of the Miracle in the Catedral Basilica de Salta.



This is a gorgeous part of the country, off the beaten path, and I highly recommend going on September 13 or 14, to see the pilgrims enter the square. They are greeted with revelry, tears, church bells and then escorted into one of the prettiest cathedrals you'll see anywhere in the world for their blessings. If you are lucky you'll get to see the Gauchos of Cafayete come in on their fleet of horses.