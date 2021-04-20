Playa Provisions
119 Culver Blvd, Playa Del Rey, CA 90293, USA
| +1 310-683-5019
Sun - Sat 7:30am - 4pm, 5pm - 10pm
Feel Free To Stay And Eat All Day At Playa ProvisionsOverlooking the ocean in Playa del Rey, Playa Provisions is a new restaurant that’s so inviting it instantly feels like a familiar getaway. How? Three day-to-night spaces, each with its own menu, make up the property – meaning that you can spend a full day here before realizing that it’s not your address. Step into King Beach Café at the entrance, and share brunch on a table lined with quirky green chairs. Afternoon snacks are also on hand, and an ice cream scoop makes an ideal treat at the outdoor picnic benches.
Continue toward the back of the restaurant for happy hour at Grain Whiskey Bar, a moody departure from the rest of the property’s airy décor. Later, transition to the opposite end of the restaurant for dinner at Dockside. Appetizers like cherrystone clams casino topped with crumbs of prosciutto, bread, and quinoa, or a simple bowl of soft biscuits served with homemade honey butter, can accompany another round of drinks. Once dinner arrives, especially the pan-seared rock cod and lobster twice-baked potatoes, be sure to save room for dessert. The chocolate chip cookies with bourbon sweet milk are comforting enough, but the warm blueberry pie and fresh vanilla ice cream will truly make you feel at home.
And just like a cozy houseguest who knows where to look for the extra linens, you’ll find exactly where to nurse a full stomach after the final spoonful. Waddle to a wooden seat in the open-air patio next to Dockside, and have one last nightcap by the bonfire.