Playa principal
Paseo del Pescador
+52 962 593 4442
Strolling ZihuaWe strolled into town from our hotel (La Casa Que Canta) by walking down the hill and along Paseo Pescador, which connects Playa Madera and Playa Principal.
There is no shortage of restauranteurs offering you the "best" fish tacos and "coldest" beers in town. Prices range around the same and you probably can't make a mistake if you stick with beverages.
Continue walking along the Paseo and you'll encounter creative community service announcements, a copper sculpture vaguely reminiscent of the mermaid in Copenhagen, and this fisherman's grove.
Shaded in coconut palms, the colors, sounds, and smells of this unexpected stumble upon keep wanting to bring me back.
If you find yourself in Zihua, this is a stroll worth doing.