Beach Shack Restaurants on Playa Las Terrenas

Beach Shack Restaurants
You're spoiled for choice in Las Terrenas when it comes to food, though the quality varies widely. But directly on the beach in the center of town behind the main intersection are a row of small and colorful shacks that serve up simple but decent local fare. There may be a menu scrawled on a blackboard if you are lucky, but it's just a formality: The restaurants are all serving the day's catch along with rice and beans and some salad. The spicy tomato-based sauce is always tasty. If you aren't in the mood for fish, chances are they'll have some chicken available. The prices are reasonable, the owners are cool, the beer is cold, and you really can't beat the setting.
By
AFAR Traveler
, AFAR Contributor