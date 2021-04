Playa La Malvarrosa Passeig de Neptú, 34, 46011 València, Valencia, Spain

Birthplace of Paella Valencia claims to be the birthplace of paella, so where better to try this richly indulgent meat-and-rice dish? Paella can include a variety of meats, beans, and vegetables—along with saffron—the spice that delivers its distinctive golden-yellow color. Paella is slow-cooked in a large pan, so know your meal may take about half an hour to prepare. Nothing a beachside cafe and stunning view won't cure.