Playa Hermosa Guanacaste Province, Playa Hermosa, Costa Rica

Get SCUBA Certified in Guanacaste Visitors who are already SCUBA certified can register for a half-day or full-day diving excursion with Sirenas Diving, which leads guided trips to sweet diving spots in the Playas del Coco and Playa Hermosa area. Visibility in the dry season (November–March) is generally 20–30 feet; marine animals usually spotted on dives include seahorses, sting rays, white-tip reef sharks, and octopi.



Visitors who don't yet know how to dive but have "Get SCUBA certified" on their bucket lists can take a one-day Discover SCUBA Diving Program or a three-morning PADI course.