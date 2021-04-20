Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Guanacaste Beaches

Guanacaste Beaches Provincia De Guanacaste Costa Rica

Guanacaste Beaches

Guanacaste’s beaches are well worth exploring. The pink-sand shoreline of Playa Conchal, for example, is blanketed with almost three million tiny shells. Playa Flamingo is home to Costa Rica’s most extensive marina; hotels there offer views of both Bahía Potrero and Brasilito Bay. Playas del Coco is a favorite for beachgoers seeking laid-back nightlife, and Playa Hermosa is notable for its family-friendly surf and services, as well as its sunsets. Maybe you should conduct a survey and see which you prefer. The region is easily accessible thanks to Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport.
By Travesías

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points