Guanacaste Beaches
Guanacaste’s beaches are well worth exploring. The pink-sand shoreline of Playa Conchal, for example, is blanketed with almost three million tiny shells. Playa Flamingo is home to Costa Rica
’s most extensive marina; hotels there offer views of both Bahía Potrero and Brasilito Bay. Playas del Coco is a favorite for beachgoers seeking laid-back nightlife, and Playa Hermosa is notable for its family-friendly surf and services, as well as its sunsets. Maybe you should conduct a survey and see which you prefer. The region is easily accessible thanks to Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport.