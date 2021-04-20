Where are you going?
Playa Cabana Hacienda

14 Dupont St, Toronto, ON M5R 2J4, Canada
| +1 647-352-6030
Sun, Tue - Thur 12pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 11pm

The third outpost in the Playa Cabana restaurant empire, Hacienda, in my personal opinion is the best out of the bunch.

It's in a clandestine location just north of Yorkville and has more of a bar vibe so if you come early enough, you can grab a seat and if you come later, there should be a quick enough turnaround.

The margaritas are strong and salty; the halibut tostada, flaky and crunchy; the kalbi beef (LA Truck) taco, just enough of a departure from the carnita but also punchy with flavour.

If you're a design enthusiast, the signage by local industrial salvage shop, SMASH will be sure to give you some decor inspiration.

Let's just say this restaurant is on the birthday dinner contender list!
By Natalie Taylor , AFAR Local Expert

