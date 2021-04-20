Play Bar Sydney [CLOSED] 72 Campbell St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia

Surry Hills Beat Bar Sydney is no stranger to dimly-lit bunker bars, but Surry Hills' Play Bar is an original in the oversaturated speakeasy scene. Owned by a DJ and his partner, you can expect either turntable sessions or live funk or soul nearly every day of the week. What's music without a drink? Good thing Play Bar has tons of libations from wine and craft beer to cocktails with playful names (Playboy, Playgirl, Foreplay, are we sensing a theme here?). American-style bar bites from the Nighthawk Diner are on the menu, too--try the Philly cheese steak. With shiny concrete floors and graffiti-, netting-, and brick-covered walls, Play Bar offers a basement-style party you won't want to miss.