Platform 35

3500 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010, USA
Website
Platform 35 Markethall

Move over, Grand Central Market. There's a new food hall in Koreatown, and it's giving the longstanding downtown market a run for its money. Platform 35, located at the Wilshire/Normandie purple line metro stop, gave the area a major destination upgrade when it opened this spring. The newest part of Koreatown to be swept up in the area's cosmopolitan transformation, the corner of Wilshire and Normandie will cease to be a ride-by stop on the metro line and solidify it's standing as a lunchtime and after-work hub for commuters and more. Aside from Mexican fare by a new Guisado's location, hungry patrons can expect woodfired pizza from Mattoni Pizza Kitchen, Chinese cuisine from Lingho, burgers from 8th Notch, and seafood from Calibunga Fish Co. Thirsty? Happy hour at 8th Notch comes around every day from 4 till 7pm, with $4 specialty beers.
By Sarah Purkrabek , AFAR Contributor

