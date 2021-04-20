Where are you going?
Plas Curig Hostel

Plas Curig, Capel Curig, Betws-y-Coed LL24 0EL, UK
| +44 1690 720225
A Hostel Like No Other Capel Curig United Kingdom

Sun - Sat 8:30am - 10pm

A Hostel Like No Other

Looking for a place to rest your aching, just-hiked-the-highest-peak-in-Wales feet? Hike a bit further to the hostel that can't possibly be a hostel, Plas Curig. The two common rooms feature a flatscreen, fireplace, tons of books and bright contemporary decor. What's more? The beds are super soft and cozy -- perfect for sinking into after a long day hiking Snowdon. So you have to share a bathroom. It's a hostel! There's also a communal kitchen to do your own cooking in, though the place is so boutique-y, you'll feel obliged to go out as opposed to dirtying it up. The mountain itself is about a 10 minute drive away, and there are a few local cafes and restaurants to eat at nearby.
By Sara Lieberman , AFAR Contributor

