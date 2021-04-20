Planters Inn
112 N Market St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
| +1 843-722-2345
Photo courtesy of Planters Inn
Planters InnIn Charleston, historic preservation is a way of life, and Planters Inn lives up to that reputation. The 1844 building, originally built as a dry good store and warehouse and converted to a hotel in the 1980s, was restored in 2008 and furnished with exacting attention to detail: the high ceilings, plush carpeting, handmade reproduction furniture, and gas-lit outdoor lanterns all work in concert to make each guest's stay as relaxing and authentic as possible .Several expansive new suites offer private entrances and more space, including the St. Philip Suite, a grand penthouse apartment setting the city’s new standard for luxurious accommodations (with a room rate to match).
The courtyard's herringbone brick alleyway lined with palmetto trees and boxwoods feels a world apart from the busy Charleston City Market just outside the hotel's door. In the lobby, details like the antique chandelier, elaborate crown molding, and fireplace keep the vibe cozy and intimate. In the morning, relax in the parlor with your cup of coffee and take in the view over the market below.