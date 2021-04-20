Planten un Blomen
This lovely botanical garden, which translates to “Plants and Flowers,” covers some 111 acres between St. Pauli and the Alster River, right in the middle of the city. Built atop medieval fortifications that once housed a zoo, the delightfully green area features everything from flower beds and herb gardens to vast lawns, serene ponds, and plenty of seating areas. Visitors can also look forward to special highlights like a tropical greenhouse (opened for the 1963 International Garden Festival), the largest Japanese garden in Europe (complete with a pavilion that hosts tea ceremonies and workshops on calligraphy and taiko drumming), and themed gardens (including a rose garden with over 3,000 varieties and a pharmacist’s garden with medicinal herbs and plants). There’s also a playground for children to explore in summer, a custom-built rink for ice skating in winter, and a lively calendar of events, including puppet theater, an annual children’s festival, and regular light shows in the water fountains.