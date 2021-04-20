Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Plantation Resort Residences at Dorado Beach

500 Plantation Drive, Dorado, 00646, Puerto Rico
Website
| +1 787-626-1001
Plantation Village Dorado Puerto Rico

Plantation Village

Outside my luxurious three bedroom, four bath residence in the Plantation Village the natural world of Puerto Rico came alive. With a private balcony overlooking the greens of the golf course, cheerful tropical birds, bright blue skies, and tea service to wake me, this was a tranquil escape on the island.

Each residence comes equipped with a full kitchen, dining area, living room, plush king bed, soaking tub, and laundry room. You also have access to a 4-person golf cart to tour the grounds, and bike rentals upon request.

Stock up on groceries in the nearby Dorado town, or enjoy a dinner out at the delicious Zafra restaurant or the La Hacienda Terrace and Bar at the clubhouse.
By Chelsea Harms-Tuohy , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points