Plantation Resort Residences at Dorado Beach
500 Plantation Drive, Dorado, 00646, Puerto Rico
| +1 787-626-1001
Plantation VillageOutside my luxurious three bedroom, four bath residence in the Plantation Village the natural world of Puerto Rico came alive. With a private balcony overlooking the greens of the golf course, cheerful tropical birds, bright blue skies, and tea service to wake me, this was a tranquil escape on the island.
Each residence comes equipped with a full kitchen, dining area, living room, plush king bed, soaking tub, and laundry room. You also have access to a 4-person golf cart to tour the grounds, and bike rentals upon request.
Stock up on groceries in the nearby Dorado town, or enjoy a dinner out at the delicious Zafra restaurant or the La Hacienda Terrace and Bar at the clubhouse.