Planet Word 925 13th St NW, Washington, DC 20005, USA

Welcome to Planet Word The world’s first voice-activated museum, with 10 immersive learning galleries, dedicated to language and spoken word in the historic Franklin School Building (circa 1865). A National Historic Landmark building, the Franklin School was the first DC public school designed by Adolf Cluss (of Eastern Market and Arts and Industries Building fame). Its roof was also the site of the world’s first wireless voice transmission, the photophone, by Alexander Graham Bell in 1880.



The museum features a 22-foot-tall talking word wall of over 1,200 English words, an acoustically-sealed room where visitors use a teleprompter to deliver their own renditions of historic speeches and a karaoke lounge. In other galleries, visitors can create an advertising campaign, tell jokes to each other, and converse with native speakers of both widely spoken and endangered languages surrounding an 4,800-LED kinetic sculpture of the globe.