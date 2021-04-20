Where are you going?
Planet Granite

924 Mason St, San Francisco, CA 94129, USA
Website
| +1 415-692-3434
Inside Fun on a rainy day in SF San Francisco California United States
Inside Fun on a rainy day in SF

Its a good way to spend a few hours with your buddies when the weather is crappy outside. The climbing gym rents harnesses and shoes and will even give you a free class on how to belay.
By Tara Guertin , AFAR Staff

Aaron King
almost 7 years ago

Great Climbing Gym

Planet Granite is a great place for indoor climbing. It's large wall of windows look out onto the Bay the Golden Gate Bridge. A day pass costs $15 and gear can be rented for $6. Kids are welcome, and they have several easier routes and classes for people new to climbing.

