Planet Granite
924 Mason St, San Francisco, CA 94129, USA
| +1 415-692-3434
Inside Fun on a rainy day in SFIts a good way to spend a few hours with your buddies when the weather is crappy outside. The climbing gym rents harnesses and shoes and will even give you a free class on how to belay.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Great Climbing Gym
Planet Granite is a great place for indoor climbing. It's large wall of windows look out onto the Bay the Golden Gate Bridge. A day pass costs $15 and gear can be rented for $6. Kids are welcome, and they have several easier routes and classes for people new to climbing.