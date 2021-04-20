Plan-It Morocco
If you want to get to know Fes, you need to dig deep. There’s no better tour company for opening doors here than Plan-It Morocco, which offers an encyclopedic variety of tours—from apothecary workshops for kids to architectural photography tours, from secret gardens to candlelit hammams, from Koranic lectures to Sufi seminars, and more. If you have the budget, it has the inside scoop, as well as the little black book bulging with contacts, to make it happen. So, whether you yearn to eat your way through markets nibbling on local treats like grilled spleen (we promise: Spleen tastes better than it sounds) and deliciously Moorish almond-stuffed cornes de gazelle
; or to indulge in an afternoon sipping outrageously sweet mint tea while having your feet and hands tattooed with henna; or perhaps to roam the labyrinthine alleys of the medina by night, this company holds your instant pass to a Morocco less traveled.