Plage de Gouverneur

Secluded Beaches of St. Barths: Gouverneur Beach
Gouverneur Beach, on the south side of St. Barths
, offers good swimming and snorkeling conditions in a secluded location. This beautiful curve of white sand and turquoise waves is an island favorite, but it still offers a feeling of privacy and remoteness. Rumor has it that famous pirate Captain Monbars “the Exterminator” hid stolen treasure in a secret cave near the beach. Perhaps he knew a thing or two about the value of a secluded spot. Putting aside pirate speculation, the peace, quiet, and relaxation found upon this sand is worth the extra effort of traversing the steep winding trail leading to it. Be sure to bring an umbrella if you enjoy a little shade.