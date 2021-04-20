Place Stanislas
Place Stanislas, 54000 Nancy, France
Place StanislasFrom 1704 to 1709 and again from 1733 to 1736—in between his time as King of Poland—Stanisław Leszczyński lived in Nancy, France. In 1737, he became the Duke of Lorraine and subsequently established an academy of science, a military college, and Place Stanislas, the massive pedestrian square that comprises both Place Carrière and Place d’Alliance. A UNESCO World Heritage site, it’s considered one of the most beautiful royal squares in Europe. Come here to see City Hall, the Opéra National de Lorraine, the Museum of Fine Arts, and, of course, a bronze statue of Stanislas. There are also plenty of places nearby to grab a coffee or a bite to eat when you need a break from the sightseeing.
One of my favorite cities in France is Nancy. Other than the outstanding Place Stanislas, which is France’s most beautiful square, the city is also a center for the Art Nouveau period, with many buildings scattered around the city as well as the École de Nancy, which is an Art Nouveau museum.