Musée Magritte
Rue de la Régence 3, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Explore the Magritte MuseumSivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. I was quite happy to discover the Magritte Museum in Brussels, because Magritte is one of my favorite Belgian surrealist artists. The building is part of the Royal Museum of Fine Arts in Belgium. The Magritte Museum opened in 2009 and contains more than 200 original pieces by the artist, including archived photographs of Magritte and even some film footage he took.
Even though the museum takes up three floors, it is relatively small. In addition to the collection, the museum has a research center (open to the public) that allows online access to more archived information about the painter's life and work.
The museum is closed on Mondays.