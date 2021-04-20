Place Richelme
70 Place Richelme, 13100 Aix-en-Provence, France
| +33 4 42 96 06 52
More info
Mon - Sat 9am - 3pm, 7pm - 11pm
Provençal Produce in the Place RichelmeIn Aix-en-Provence, you can find a market for almost anything — books, seasonal vegetables, flowers, pastries, vintage knickknacks. These markets take place year-round, with locals and travelers pouring into the city's main squares and streets to do their shopping, be it for Sunday lunch or souvenirs to take back home.
My favorite market is in the Place Richelme, a small, plane tree-covered square in downtown Aix. Here, the real "producers" of the region — those who grow or bake or produce whatever it is they're selling — offer up their goods every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday of the week.
Head over around 7 a.m. to watch the vendors set up their stands and get a jump on all the best vegetables!