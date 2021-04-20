Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Place Richelme

70 Place Richelme, 13100 Aix-en-Provence, France
Website
| +33 4 42 96 06 52
Provençal Produce in the Place Richelme Aix-en-Provence France

More info

Mon - Sat 9am - 3pm, 7pm - 11pm

Provençal Produce in the Place Richelme

In Aix-en-Provence, you can find a market for almost anything — books, seasonal vegetables, flowers, pastries, vintage knickknacks. These markets take place year-round, with locals and travelers pouring into the city's main squares and streets to do their shopping, be it for Sunday lunch or souvenirs to take back home.

My favorite market is in the Place Richelme, a small, plane tree-covered square in downtown Aix. Here, the real "producers" of the region — those who grow or bake or produce whatever it is they're selling — offer up their goods every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday of the week.

Head over around 7 a.m. to watch the vendors set up their stands and get a jump on all the best vegetables!

By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points