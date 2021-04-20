Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Place Flagey Sunday Market

Place Flagey
Foodie Delights at the Place Flagey Street Market Brussels Belgium

Foodie Delights at the Place Flagey Street Market

Every neighbourhood in Brussels has a street market at least once a week. They vary in size but most have a mix of local produce, baked goods, cheap clothing and household goods. Most have at least a couple of street food options, usually sausages, seafood and, of course, the inevitable Belgian French fry. For cheap dining options however, the Sunday market on Place Flagey is a local favourite.

The foodie offerings at the Place Flagey market are better than most. There are beautiful homemade pastas, fresh honey, local cheeses and even tasty take-away Asian food. For on-site dining, favourite food-truck Keep on Toasting is often makes an appearance, with his upscale toasted sandwiches (see my dedicated Highlight).

With the vibrant veggies, marvellous meats and delectable desserts it’s impossible to leave empty handed.
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points