Place Flagey Sunday Market
Place Flagey
Foodie Delights at the Place Flagey Street MarketEvery neighbourhood in Brussels has a street market at least once a week. They vary in size but most have a mix of local produce, baked goods, cheap clothing and household goods. Most have at least a couple of street food options, usually sausages, seafood and, of course, the inevitable Belgian French fry. For cheap dining options however, the Sunday market on Place Flagey is a local favourite.
The foodie offerings at the Place Flagey market are better than most. There are beautiful homemade pastas, fresh honey, local cheeses and even tasty take-away Asian food. For on-site dining, favourite food-truck Keep on Toasting is often makes an appearance, with his upscale toasted sandwiches (see my dedicated Highlight).
With the vibrant veggies, marvellous meats and delectable desserts it’s impossible to leave empty handed.