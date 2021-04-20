The Famous Montmartre Man

I was wandering the back alleys of Montmartre's touristic Place du Tertre when I spied this restaurant worker taking a break at the back door of this creperie.



At the moment I went to snap the shutter he spied me as well. Although he appeared skeptical and a little apprehensive, he made no move to escape my lens.



I suspect that he went home that night and told his wife that "yet another silly tourist" took his photo. And, I think that they both laughed heartily at the absurdity of his "fame".



I hope that he would be very pleased to know that this photo graces my kitchen wall, and that visitors always comment on my famous Montmartre man.