The Place du Tertre was made famous by Amelie Poulain a fictional film character who delighted millions about a decade ago. Her home was the neighborhood of Montmartre in Paris . An art market held on the Place du Tertre attracts folks to the area as does the view (it is on a "mountain" in the center of Paris.) Take the funicular up to the beautiful Sacre Coeur Basilica and walk the neighboring streets. Here you will find plenty of choices for food and drink. Interestingly tucked away in the "back" of the neighborhood is an actual vineyard - worth seeking out as there are not many in city centers of this size. Several windmills from the era when wind was "harvested" from this hilltop location create a unique feel. This is a place not to be missed.