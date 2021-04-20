Place des Abbesses
"Play me I'm Yours"...Street Piano in Place des AbbessesWhen staying in Paris a few weeks ago, my wife and I happened upon this public piano in the leafy Place Des Abbesses in Montmartre. With our hotel just a few yards away, we ended up enjoying a variety of serendipitous recitals--Chopin, jazz, French chansons, and a few inevitable kids' renditions of chopsticks...Locals running errands and tourists alike stopped to listen, critique...and take their turn at the keys. To use an expression Parisians are fond of: "très convivial!"
Initially conceived by artist Luke Jerram, the "Play Me I'm Yours" program has appeared worldwide. From the website (streetpianos.com):
"Disrupting peoples’ negotiation of their city, Street Pianos are designed to provoke people into engaging, activating and claiming ownership of their urban landscape. Like a musical equivalent of Facebook, Street Pianos, together with this website, provide an interconnected resource for the public to express themselves."
Before your next trip, find out if any public pianos might be in your path, waiting...