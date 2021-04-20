Place de la République Place de la République, Paris, France

15 Years of TechnoParade in Paris The French may be known for their penchant for protesting but few realize how much good all that bandying about leads to. Case in point, TechnoParade, the city's annual electronic music parade (the 2nd largest outdoor music event in France after La Fête de la Musique) that takes over and pulses the streets between the Place de la République and Bastille. What may look like a giant street party with curious outfits and deafening music is actually a sign of social success - a response to the government's attempt to repress electronic music in France when it rose to popularity in the early 1990's. It wasn't until the late 90's that it was recognized as a totem of the local music culture.



This year, the festival celebrates 15 years and will sure to be over the top: a fall event not to be missed.