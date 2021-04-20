Where are you going?
Place de la Madeleine

Place de la Madeleine, 75008 Paris, France
Website
Le Camion Qui Fume - Paris' Best Food Truck

Like most foodie metropolises around the world, Paris has seen an increase in street food. Quality street food. Exit the cheap kebab shops - this is the real deal.

Le camion qui fume is actually part of a well-established restaurant called Le chien qui fume, with a slightly more accessible menu. I opted for the BBQ hamburger, and boy, I think my taste buds are still thanking me for it. Home-minced beef, cheddar, bacon, onion beignet and sweet barbecue sauce. Yumgasm guaranteed.

Best keep an eye on their website/Facebook page for their locations and dates. It's all in French but trust me, it'll be worth your reading effort!
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

