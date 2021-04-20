Where are you going?
Place de la Concorde

75008 Paris, France
Website
Over 20 acres of beautiful square is the Place de la Concorde, which has beautiful fountains, an Egyptian obelisk and excellent views and architecture in every direction.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

Lance McMillan
almost 7 years ago

Parisian Fountain

Ever since my brother moved to Paris 5 years ago, Paris has become a second home. And every time I go I visit this fountain at Place de la Concorde, always seeing it, photographing it, in a different way. I always find it quite stunning, but at night, that feeling is amplified.

