Place de la Concorde
75008 Paris, France
A Parisian highlightOver 20 acres of beautiful square is the Place de la Concorde, which has beautiful fountains, an Egyptian obelisk and excellent views and architecture in every direction.
almost 7 years ago
Parisian Fountain
Ever since my brother moved to Paris 5 years ago, Paris has become a second home. And every time I go I visit this fountain at Place de la Concorde, always seeing it, photographing it, in a different way. I always find it quite stunning, but at night, that feeling is amplified.