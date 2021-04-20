Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Plaça del Rei

Plaça del Rei, 08397 Pineda de Mar, Barcelona, Spain
Website
Accordion Joy Pineda de Mar Spain
Roman Ruins, Barcelona Pineda de Mar Spain
Accordion Joy Pineda de Mar Spain
Roman Ruins, Barcelona Pineda de Mar Spain

Accordion Joy

In the midst of entertaining tourists, he turns to me and smiles knowingly, whispering with his eyes: "Life is beautiful, my dear. Life is beautiful!"
By Gariné Tcholakian

More Recommendations

Kelley
almost 7 years ago

Roman Ruins, Barcelona

There is nothing like stumbling across a surprising part of town when exploring a new city. How about discovering an ancient city underfoot when you merely think it might be an empty train station.
Free, bright and impressive, definitely worth your time when you're inevitably in the Barrio Gotic.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points