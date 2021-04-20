Plaça del Rei
Plaça del Rei, 08397 Pineda de Mar, Barcelona, Spain
Accordion JoyIn the midst of entertaining tourists, he turns to me and smiles knowingly, whispering with his eyes: "Life is beautiful, my dear. Life is beautiful!"
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Roman Ruins, Barcelona
There is nothing like stumbling across a surprising part of town when exploring a new city. How about discovering an ancient city underfoot when you merely think it might be an empty train station.
Free, bright and impressive, definitely worth your time when you're inevitably in the Barrio Gotic.
Free, bright and impressive, definitely worth your time when you're inevitably in the Barrio Gotic.