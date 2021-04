Castles in Spain

Shortly after we arrived in Plaça del Pi in Barcelona 's Barri Gòtic, so did a parade of gigantes and castellers. The latter (who name comes from the Catalonian word for castles) climb upon one another to build human towers. The tradition goes back to the late 1700s and enlivens local holiday festivals. The castles we witnessed were modest in comparison to those of the region's more practiced and touring ensembles (http://bit.ly/GH1kk7), but they inspired much delight in the spontaneously gathered audience.