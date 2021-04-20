Plaça del Pi
La Rambla, Barcelona, Spain
Castles in SpainShortly after we arrived in Plaça del Pi in Barcelona's Barri Gòtic, so did a parade of gigantes and castellers. The latter (who name comes from the Catalonian word for castles) climb upon one another to build human towers. The tradition goes back to the late 1700s and enlivens local holiday festivals. The castles we witnessed were modest in comparison to those of the region's more practiced and touring ensembles (http://bit.ly/GH1kk7), but they inspired much delight in the spontaneously gathered audience.
More Recommendations
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago
Watch where you point that pig!
The parade of gigantes and castellers that we encountered in the Placa del Pi on our first morning in Barcelona included the biggest squirt gun I have ever seen--in the form of this giant hog on wheels. As the day was warm and humid, the wet welcome was, well, welcome.
AFAR Staff
over 4 years ago
Plaça del Pi
Have you been here? Tell us about it below!