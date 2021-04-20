Where are you going?
Pj's Pancake House

154 Nassau St, Princeton, NJ 08542, USA
| +1 609-924-1353
Pj's Pancake House

Sun - Sat 7am - 10pm

Pj's Pancake House

What’s an old-fashioned college town without a proper hotcake joint? Maybe it’s that I’ve seen too many movies, but for me the image of a tweedy (and slightly cracked) professor having an informal diner breakfast with an ambitious underclassman is an endearing cliché. The best place to do it in Princeton is Pj’s Pancake House on Nassau Street. Pj’s recently started serving lunch and dinner, but the pancakes are still the headliner here, whether it's more unusual iterations like s’mores, or classic buttermilk flapjacks. If you’re by yourself, sit at the bar, where hundreds of previous customers have made their mark upon the wood.
By Martin Fritz Huber , AFAR Contributor

