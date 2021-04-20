Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Pizzaiolo

865 York Mills Rd, North York, ON M3B 1Y6, Canada
Website
| +1 416-987-1212
Pizza Under Chandeliers Toronto Canada

More info

Sun - Wed 11am - 10pm
Thur - Sat 11am - 11pm

Pizza Under Chandeliers

I may have overdone it at this pizza parlor, but only by a half a dozen slices.

I settled in at the counter surrounded by school kids on lunch break. The second I pulled out my camera, they were on me with a thousand questions. It turned into quite the little pizza party photo shoot that even our venerable dough slinger got in on.

Oh, and the pizza was outstanding. Can't forget that. This was also the first pizzeria I've ever visited with not one, but two chandeliers hanging overhead. Tres classy.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points