Pizzaiolo
865 York Mills Rd, North York, ON M3B 1Y6, Canada
| +1 416-987-1212
Sun - Wed 11am - 10pm
Thur - Sat 11am - 11pm
Pizza Under ChandeliersI may have overdone it at this pizza parlor, but only by a half a dozen slices.
I settled in at the counter surrounded by school kids on lunch break. The second I pulled out my camera, they were on me with a thousand questions. It turned into quite the little pizza party photo shoot that even our venerable dough slinger got in on.
Oh, and the pizza was outstanding. Can't forget that. This was also the first pizzeria I've ever visited with not one, but two chandeliers hanging overhead. Tres classy.