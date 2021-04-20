Pizzaiolo
5008 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94609, USA
| +1 510-652-4888
Sun 5pm - 9pm
Mon - Sat 8am - 12pm
Mon - Thur 5:30pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 10:30pm
Eat Thin Crust Pizza at Oakland's PizzaioloAfter almost a decade in the Bay Area and eight years in the famed kitchens of Chez Panisse, Charlie Hallowell decided it was time to strike out on a project of his own.
At Pizzaiolo on Oakland’s Telegraph Avenue, Hallowell and his crew believe that feeding people is at the core of what it means to be human, and that food that is grown, prepared, and enjoyed within your community is the best not only to fight back against the overly commodified American food system, but to enjoy what you’re eating.
At Pizzaiolo, you can expect flour milled from Oakland and meat from local farms, not to mention a menu that changes daily to reflect the bounty of Californian produce available in the Bay Area. Try any of the California-style, thin-crust pizzas for dinner.
Don’t forget that Pizzaiolo serves breakfast—stop by Mondays through Saturdays from 8 am to noon to try the neighborhood favorite coffees, donuts, and pastries.
Pizzaiolo is open for dinner Mondays through Thursdays from 5:30 pm to 10 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 pm to 10:30 pm.