Pizzaiolo: Rustic Wood-Fired Pizzas and More

An early anchor in the neighborhood, the first restaurant by Chez Panisse alum Charlie Hallowell backs up on the alley and draws crowds for its thin-crust wood-fired pizzas and other rustic fare.(510) 652-4888 for more information. This appeared in the March/April 2014 issue. Photo by Leandro Ciuffo.