PizzaHacker

3299 Mission St
Website
| +1 415-874-5585
PizzaHacker Santa Cruz California United States

More info

Tue - Sun 5pm - 10pm

What began as a humble pop-up at Vinyl Café on Divisadero Street in 2009 has since turned into a San Francisco favorite.

Jeff Krupman recently opened a brick-and-mortar PizzaHacker in Bernal Heights. The former bank was painted over with dark blue and chalkboard walls, strung with lights, and filled with long community tables. Order a Top Shelf Marg pizza, a pitcher of Magnolia Proving Grounds IPA, and you’ll feel like you’re in a biergarten.

Stop by Wednesday through Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. or Sunday from 1 to 9 p.m.

And the original Vinyl pop-up? It’s still going strong on Thursdays and Fridays.
By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

