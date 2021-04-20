Pitfire Artisan Pizza
Have A Post-Beach Pizza At PitfireAs if the location of Pitfire Artisan Pizza wasn’t enough of a summertime setting, its seasonal menu capitalizes on everyone’s favorite time of year. Located in downtown Manhattan Beach, where brightly colored bathing suits are the norm, the seventh and newest restaurant in the chain is an airy place to share a few equally vibrant plates.
Start with a slice of the burrata pie, Pitfire’s most popular pizza, for a taste of arugula, hazelnuts, caramelized onions, and burrata cheese. Then, stick to the summertime specials and order the fresh heirloom tomato pizza with ricotta and whipped cream. The summer farmer’s market vegetable plate – with its grilled corn, chile roasted squash, lemon marinated roasted peppers, and more – should be next on your list, although the community grains rigatoni is tough to pass up.
And if you still have room for dessert, give into the Pitfire smothered cookie with ice cream. But be careful: with two plasma screens and multiple windows for people watching, the ice cream may melt before you finish.