Pistils Nursery

3811 N Mississippi Ave Suite 1, Portland, OR 97227, USA
| +1 503-288-4889
Sun - Sat 10am - 7pm

This was the neatest place to stumble upon while walking down the historic Mississippi Ave. in Portland. I love little hideaways like this - overflowing with plants and country style living but in the middle of a bustling city or street.

I discovered Pistils early in the morning, as the shop was just opening up. I loved strolling through her collection of fruit bearing trees, peeking in at the chickens and [unintentionally] clearing out all the spider webs from the night before as I walked amongst the plants, succulents and herbs.

What a cool store! Be sure you stop here and take in the beauty if but nothing else!
By Chelsea Harms-Tuohy , AFAR Local Expert

