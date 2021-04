Pistils Nursery

Tucked Away Nursery

This was the neatest place to stumble upon while walking down the historic Mississippi Ave. in Portland . I love little hideaways like this - overflowing with plants and country style living but in the middle of a bustling city or street.I discovered Pistils early in the morning, as the shop was just opening up. I loved strolling through her collection of fruit bearing trees, peeking in at the chickens and [unintentionally] clearing out all the spider webs from the night before as I walked amongst the plants, succulents and herbs.What a cool store! Be sure you stop here and take in the beauty if but nothing else!