Pistacia Vera

541 S 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
Website
| +1 614-220-9070
Colorful Macarons Made From-Scratch Columbus Ohio United States

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 3pm

Colorful Macarons Made From-Scratch

Pistacia Vera in historic German Village is the best from-scratch patisserie to pickup a gift. Always on the menu, their handcrafted macarons that are light as air and deliciously sweet. The pastries are made with light nut meringue and filled with buttercream or unique ganache flavors like passion fruit, hazelnut mocha, and pink guava yuzu.

Its menu heralds over 60 seasonal pastries and confections, made with classic European technique. Each dessert is made by hand to be "personal, inspiring, and delicious." Might I also suggest the chocolate bombe? To go or eat in, but always a perfect gift!
By Michela Baxter , AFAR Local Expert

