Pirca Food and Wine

Mendoza, Capital Department, Mendoza Province, Argentina
Website
An Element of Surprise Mendoza Argentina

An Element of Surprise

Pirca Food and Wine is Mendoza's most fêted pop-up/closed door restaurant. Argentine Chef Pablo Ranea and his partner Alejandro Cohen host a dinner party for eight strangers in a private space every Thursday night. Pablo is a passionate traveler, so his kitchen is stocked with a worldly array of ingredients. He's also known to take his show on the road, hosting dinner parties in the new cities he visits. Pablo frequently switches up the location of Pirca Food and Wine in Mendoza in order to maintain an element of mystery and surprise. Aside from the creative, ever-changing multi-course menus Pablo prepares (with wine pairings, of course), you'll enjoy the experience of communal dining and getting to know the other guests, which makes for an all-around enriching experience. It's an interesting and unforgettable way to immerse yourself in the city’s culture during your visit. Book reservations in advance and don't be surprised if Pablo himself answers the phone. pircafoodandwine@gmail.com; +54 9 261 336 9702

By Nora Walsh , AFAR Contributor

