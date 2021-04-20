PIPER & LEAF Artisan Tea Co
2211 Seminole Dr SW
| +1 256-929-9404
Photo courtesy of Piper & Leaf
Mon - Sat 9am - 9pm
Southern Tea Goes ArtisanalFew things are more Southern than iced tea, generally served strong, black, and sweet enough to set your teeth on edge. Piper & Leaf is a Huntsville tea maker looking to take tea local, organic, and artisanal. Creating loose-leaf blends packaged in rustic bags and mason jars, each flavor contains something from the region and can be enjoyed hot or iced, as sweet (or not) as you like. Try the Old-Fashioned Birthday Cake with vanilla, lavender, and Earl Grey, and check the menu for seasonal blends.
Look out for the teas at Huntsville-area farmers' markets, as well as at their new tea room at the Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment complex, where you can get a mason jar (with straw hole for iced tea) with discounted refills.