The easternmost and also the earliest of the Texas cattle trails (having been established during the Mexican-American War of 1846-48), the Shawnee Trail also known as the Texas Trail, originated near the Red River and its major artery ran through the current cities of Austin , Waco, and Dallas. Now part of the Texas Lakes Trail, there are various landmarks to memorialize the Shawnee Trail and the days of the great cattle drives, including the much photographed bronze sculptures of Pioneer Plaza in Dallas. Other notable sites along the route of the trail are the Frisco Heritage Museum and Eisenhower State Park, located on the shores of Lake Texoma.