Pioneer Plaza
1428 Young St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
| +1 214-953-1184
The Metal cattle drive in the heart of DallasAmongst the buildings and cityscape, rests a group of gentle, metal, giants frozen in time.
When you're driving through Dallas, you don't expect to catch a glimpse of about fifty massive cow statues, but that's exactly what you'll find. Located near the convention center in downtown Dallas is a small park area called Pioneer Plaza.
An impressive and interesting site with fun photo opportunities for everyone.
More Recommendations
over 5 years ago
Shawnee Trail
The easternmost and also the earliest of the Texas cattle trails (having been established during the Mexican-American War of 1846-48), the Shawnee Trail also known as the Texas Trail, originated near the Red River and its major artery ran through the current cities of Austin, Waco, and Dallas. Now part of the Texas Lakes Trail, there are various landmarks to memorialize the Shawnee Trail and the days of the great cattle drives, including the much photographed bronze sculptures of Pioneer Plaza in Dallas. Other notable sites along the route of the trail are the Frisco Heritage Museum and Eisenhower State Park, located on the shores of Lake Texoma.