Piola

Piazza Risorgimento, 4, 12051 Alba CN, Italy
+39 0173 442800
Be not afraid of beef tartare

I have always hated the idea of raw beef. I'm not going to lie, it scared me. A lot. But living in Italy has taught me many things - perhaps most importantly, don't be scared to taste anything. Octopus. Anchovies. Olives. Those small pickled fruits that I still don't quite understand. And most deliciously - raw beef. Spread some of La Piola's (the less formal Alba restaurant of 3-Michelin starred chef Enrico Crippa) tartare on a piece of crusty bread, and enjoy the natural creaminess of the fine meat.
By Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert

