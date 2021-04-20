Piola Piazza Risorgimento, 4, 12051 Alba CN, Italy

Be not afraid of beef tartare I have always hated the idea of raw beef. I'm not going to lie, it scared me. A lot. But living in Italy has taught me many things - perhaps most importantly, don't be scared to taste anything. Octopus. Anchovies. Olives. Those small pickled fruits that I still don't quite understand. And most deliciously - raw beef. Spread some of La Piola's (the less formal Alba restaurant of 3-Michelin starred chef Enrico Crippa) tartare on a piece of crusty bread, and enjoy the natural creaminess of the fine meat.